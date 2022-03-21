The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin maintenance work on the bridge over Maple Street and the NH Railroad (Winnipesaukee Railroad) in Meredith on Wednesday, March 23.
The work will require closing a lane over the bridge for approximately 60 days to repair the bridge deck, wingwalls, expansion joints, guardrail and the bridge drainage system.
Drivers will use one lane of alternating two-way traffic controlled by signals throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for significant delays and to proceed with caution through the work zone.
Weather permitting, this phase of work is expected to be completed in eight weeks.
WASHINGTON — Democrats defended Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, while Republicans vowed to refrain from personal attacks but promised tough questions on her judicial record as a Senate panel on Monday opened her …
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 132 people slammed into the mountains of the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, according to China’s aviation authority, in what is likely to become the country’s deadliest plane crash in more than two decades.
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that President Joe Biden’s calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.
GIBRALTAR — A luxurious super-yacht linked to the owner of Russia’s largest steel pipe maker, who is currently under British and European Union sanctions, docked in Gibraltar on Monday and was then detained by the authorities.
MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city.