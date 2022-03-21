The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin maintenance work on the bridge over Maple Street and the NH Railroad (Winnipesaukee Railroad) in Meredith on Wednesday, March 23.

The work will require closing a lane over the bridge for approximately 60 days to repair the bridge deck, wingwalls, expansion joints, guardrail and the bridge drainage system.

Drivers will use one lane of alternating two-way traffic controlled by signals throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for significant delays and to proceed with caution through the work zone.

Weather permitting, this phase of work is expected to be completed in eight weeks.