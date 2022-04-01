Construction work on I-93 will affect southbound traffic between Exit 8 and Exit 7 throughout the summer.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will implement changes to the traffic pattern to allow bridge work on I-93 southbound in Manchester beginning Monday.
Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes above Exit 8 near mile marker 22.8 to allow construction crews to make repairs and perform preservation work on the bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond.
The Exit 8 on-ramp to I-93 southbound from Wellington Road will be closed for the summer.
A posted detour will direct people from Wellington Road onto I-93 northbound up to Exit 9, where they will loop around and back onto I-93 southbound. The detour is about 5 miles long and will add roughly eight minutes to the trip.
Weather permitting, lane closures will be in force Wednesday and Thursday nights next week from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations. Slower traffic may be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.
R.S. Audley of Bow is expected to complete the $8.4 million project by Oct. 28.
Hillsborough County Superior Court-South’s Adult Drug Court has been named one of just 10 national mentor treatment courts by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the U.S. Department of Justice.
NEW YORK — A judge on Friday upheld British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction despite a juror’s acknowledgment that he had falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused.