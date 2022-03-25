HOW DO YOU present a historical period piece to an audience offended by history? “Bridgerton,” now entering its second season on Netflix, is a good place to start. The colorful melodrama offers a frothy and occasionally raunchy look at the social season in Regency Era London. Every scene is a festival of costumes and digitally enhanced locations. The English city of Bath stands in for many London locales.
“Bridgerton” has all of the social historical accuracy of a high school production of “Cinderella.” The first half of the 19th century was the height of the British Empire and witnessed the violent and oppressive stewardship of colonies in India and Africa. But the casting here is entirely colorblind, and “Bridgerton” offers no context for its many aristocrats of color.
The commercial reasons for this kind of storytelling are obvious. Is it right to deny roles to 21st-century actors and actresses to more accurately portray 19th-century racism? And would a contemporary audience want to see that?
But what is the end result of such happy casting? Does it move on from history’s tragedies, or pretend they never happened? The recently concluded “Gilded Age” (8 p.m., HBO 2) managed to include a story about a Black secretary, and in doing so may have opened some viewers’ eyes to a frequently overlooked 19th-century Black bourgeoisie. But for all of her pluck, Peggy (Denne Benton) would never be invited to a society ball.
Nobody watched “Downton Abbey” for history lessons, but even that series managed to include subplots about the Irish insurrection and some of the class struggles of the period. “Bridgerton” presents a much more radical form of escapism, a “historical” romance that throws history out of the window.
This show’s appearance and popularity coincide with the emergence of a political movement to censor and remove public school courses and books that explore the role of race and racism in history. To a thinking person, this “romance” and curriculum whitewashing reflect a self-inflicted lobotomy.
• History, change, struggle and success take center stage in “Pachinko,” a multigenerational tale of Korean women flashing back to overlapping stories of early 20th-century Korea, life under Japanese occupation and the rise of an affluent consumer society in the 1980s. “Pachinko” streams on Apple TV+.
• A popular singer searches for a backup group to match her size and philosophy in the 2022 movie “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” streaming on Prime Video.
• True-crime podcasts and docuseries are often stranger than scripted fare. Tonight’s “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) includes an interview with Mae Davidson, now serving time for murdering her husband, Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Severance, whom she reported missing in 2005.
At first it seemed tragic that a man who had survived five tours of duty in the Middle East should come to a bad end in Texas. But toxicology reports soon cast suspicion on Mae. Massive traces of animal tranquilizers were apparently the cause of his death. And Mae had easy access to such toxins. A tale of a veteran killed by his veterinarian wife may seem too on-the-nose for murder-mystery series, but this is nonfiction TV, where anything goes.
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS) profiles Marin Alsop, the only orchestra conductor to receive a MacArthur Fellowship.
A diminutive sage with a curious approach to sentence structure mentors Luke (Mark Hamill) in the ways of the Force in the 1980 sequel “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (7:10 p.m., TNT).
