LONDON -- Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry.
At 6.30 a.m., an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall.
They, like many across the globe including President Joe Biden, had wanted to pay tribute to the 96-year-old who had spent seven decades on the British throne.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders.
An organization representing many of the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week is calling on the state and federal governments to open a criminal investigation into the incident.
By the end of December, 1874, it was evident to Capt. Samuel Trott, the commander of the cable steamship Faraday, that it would be impossible to continue working through the winter in the stormy North Atlantic. The expedition to establish the new trans-Atlantic telegraph cable for the Direct…
Canelo Álvarez vowed to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin in the final installment of their trilogy Saturday night. The undisputed super middleweight champion of the world wasn't able to do that, but Alvarez nonetheless turned in a brilliant performance in scoring a 12-round unanimous victory at T…
Jeannette Tshumu's hands move methodically as she pushes out a long roll of biscuit dough, dips an empty can into a measuring cup of flour, presses it into the soft dough and twists. She transfers the perfectly formed biscuit onto a tray, moves the leftover pieces into a new pile and repeats…
Join us Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wicked STEM in Milford, an daylong expo to connect the youth of New England with the vast STEM community in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts. Register now with the coupon code STEM for free admission.