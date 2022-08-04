A Russian judge on Thursday handed down a harsh, nine-year prison sentence for WNBA star Brittney Griner, rejecting the player's plea for leniency and her apology for "an honest mistake" in bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country in February.

The sentence -- close to the maximum possible -- is likely to fuel anger among the athlete's supporters and fans in the United States, who see her as a political pawn being held hostage by Russia. It will add to pressure on the Biden administration to reach a deal with Moscow on a prisoner exchange to bring her home.