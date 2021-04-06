Over 30% of U.S. adults watch movies on their digital devices several times a week thanks to broadband technology and higher connection speeds.
Well, it turns out that you can get broadband health results flowing your way, too — through your cardiovascular connections! In a study published in JACC: CardioOncology, researchers found good heart health fights off cancer.
Looking at more than 20,000 patients ages 36 to 64 with an average BMI of 26.5 (slightly overweight) for around 15 years, they found traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated lousy LDL cholesterol, smoking and sedentary behavior, were independently associated with an increased risk of cancer. Those with the worst cardiovascular health tripled their cancer risk, compared to those with the healthiest heart.
But folks who were heart healthy cut their risk of developing cancer almost in half.
To reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, the researchers recommend following the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 steps. You get two points for each step you stick with and that reduces your risk of cancer over the next 15 years by 10%!
• Quit smoking or don’t start.
• Maintain a healthy weight.
• Get moderate-intensity exercise for at least 150 minutes a week.
• Eat a plant-based diet.
• Maintain healthy blood pressure, LDL cholesterol and blood sugar levels (with medications if necessary).
Bonus: If you keep these health biomarkers and habits going, by age 55 your RealAge will be over 14 years younger than your calendar age; by age 75, you’ll be over 18 years younger.