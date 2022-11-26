Brookfield Ladies

From left: Brookfield Ladies Karen Servacek, Joanne Dolbear, Harriet Wilson and Rose Zacher gather outside the Brookfield Town House.

 Leah Gage

BROOKFIELD — When Karen Servacek took over as town clerk last year, she noticed a lot of people came by the Town House just to chat.

“Especially with COVID, a lot of people were isolated and lonely, or they’re new to town, and haven’t been able to meet many people yet,” Servacek said. “They kept saying how they’d love a way to get everyone together.”

An early draft of this story was submitted as part of a class on community journalism at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications (loebschool.org), which offers free or low-cost journalism courses.