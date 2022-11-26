BROOKFIELD — When Karen Servacek took over as town clerk last year, she noticed a lot of people came by the Town House just to chat.
“Especially with COVID, a lot of people were isolated and lonely, or they’re new to town, and haven’t been able to meet many people yet,” Servacek said. “They kept saying how they’d love a way to get everyone together.”
So Servacek and several other women in town found a way to bring them together.
More than 50 women gathered on a Saturday in September for the first meeting of the Brookfield Ladies, a new social group for women in the small town in southern Carroll County.
The sounds of laughter and pleasant chatter intermingled with the smell of coffee as women walked in the door that morning.
“Please fill out a name tag, so we know who you are, and don’t forget to fill out a survey slip, so we can learn more about you,” Servacek said as the group gathered. While some of the women already knew one another, the majority were meeting for the first time.
“This is so great!” Servacek said, addressing the women, “I didn’t think we’d have such a large turnout!”
A few days after the event, Servacek talked about the group’s formation. She was among the eight organizers.
“People need this, especially the women,” she said.
Brookfield native Judy Meakins is happy to see the formation of the group.
“I like meeting the newer people in town because there aren’t a lot of us originals left anymore,’’ she said.
Meakins, born in 1936, is one of an increasingly rare few to be born in her parents’ home in town rather than in a hospital.
“I was involved with the Brookfield Bloomers for years and I miss it. There’s nothing like that in town anymore, where people can come together and meet each other,” she said.
The Brookfield Bloomers, a gardening club, disbanded in 2014.
According to Servacek, there were a variety of other social groups and community events in Brookfield in the past, but they disbanded when COVID hit.
“There used to be a craft fair once or twice a year at the Town House,” she said. “A lot of the women have mentioned wanting to bring something like that back.”
Along with craft fairs and social groups like the Bloomers, there were special events at the Town House for residents, according to Meakins.
“When I was a girl in school, we’d always put on one or two plays a year for the town. There was always something going on, and different clubs and groups to join,” she said. “We don’t have anything like that anymore. That’s why it’s so great, what Karen (Servacek) and the other ladies are doing. I’m all for anything that brings the community together.”
Lois Hall, another longtime Brookfield resident who attended the Sept. 17 meeting, said she enjoyed the opportunity to meet new people.
“The women who had the foresight to get everyone together like this deserve much more credit than they’ve gotten,” Hall said.
Group co-founder Harriet Wilson was pleased with the turnout. “It was so exciting! We weren’t expecting more than 20 people, and we got over 50. It was great,” she said.
The Brookfield Ladies is still in the developmental stages, but the core mission of the group is camaraderie.
“The response has really been great,” Servacek said. “We’ve gotten a lot of good ideas since the first meeting. Some mentioned wanting to do community service projects, or ‘crafternoons,’ bird watching, or game nights.”
Wilson simply wants the opportunity to get together.
“Really, I just want people to meet each other, and find others with the same interests. I think (the Ladies) should grow organically, rather than choosing a specific mission for the group to concentrate on,” Wilson said.
The Brookfield Ladies was founded by Servacek, Wilson, Susan Raban, Jenn McKown, Joanne Dolbear, Rose Zacher, Maryanne Lynch and Cheryl Perry.
The next meeting will be held in January at the Brookfield Town House, 267 Wentworth Road. More information about the group can be found by emailing Karen Servacek at raservacek@twc.com or calling 301-471-3795.
.