Flying across the sand like a four-wheeled rocket, the first fiberglass dune buggy was sleek, stylish and a little whimsical, a small car with big wheels and a tangerine-red paint job. Christened the Meyers Manx, the vehicle was the invention of Bruce Meyers, a surfer and boatbuilder who melded old Volkswagen Beetle parts with a curving fiberglass body.
“It’s sort of a reflection of my lifestyle, which is all about being free,” said Meyers, who made the front fenders flat enough to hold a couple of beers, kept the car’s sides high enough to keep mud and sand from the driver’s eyes, and designed the vehicle so a surfboard could be easily tied overhead.
Built in 1964, his Manx was far from the first car to race across the beach or desert. But the two-seater inspired thousands of imitators, turned the dune buggy into an emblem of 1960s California cool and helped spur the development of off-road racing. Scores of drivers now flock to the Baja California Peninsula each year for a race that began in 1967, after Meyers and a friend drove 1,000 miles through desert sand and scrub in record time.
Meyers, who spent decades away from the dune-buggy industry before reintroducing the Meyers Manx in 2000 and developing new models of the car, died Feb. 19 at 94, at his home in Valley Center, Calif. His wife, Winnie Meyers, said the cause was myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder.
Through his company B.F. Meyers & Co., which shut down in 1971, Meyers built about 7,000 dune buggies, which were sold as kits and originally priced at $985. The vehicle inspired more than 250,000 copycat cars, according to the Historic Vehicle Association, which calls the Meyers Manx “the most replicated car in history.”
In 2014, the association added Meyers’s original Manx to its National Historic Vehicle Register, a record of significant American vehicles maintained in partnership with the Interior Department. The car, known as Old Red, was only the second vehicle added to the register, after a 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe.
Meyers was 37 when he started sketching his idea for the Manx, working out of his Newport Beach garage in Southern California. By then he had shaped surfboards, built catamarans, survived a kamikaze attack in the Navy, studied fine art and built a trading post on a coral atoll in the South Pacific. Surfing by day, playing the guitar at bars by night, he was hoping the new car would be something he and his friends could use to access remote beaches in Baja.
“I wasn’t thinking about buggies,” he told Autoweek in 2002. “I just thought, ‘What is something that would work well down there that’s cheap to drive?’ “
During a 1963 trip to Pismo Beach, he marveled at a group of “water pumpers,” early dune buggies made from stripped-down cars. One of them, a modified Beetle, maneuvered better than the others, inspiring him to incorporate the car’s engine, suspension and mechanical components into the Manx.
Meyers modified the mechanical components to make the vehicle lighter and faster. Drawing on his boatbuilding experience, he built a thick fiberglass body strengthened by steel tubes, later boasting that the vehicle’s shape was as distinctive as that of a Coke bottle.
“I loved the funnies — the Mickey Mouse, the Donald Duck cars,” he told the Orange County Register in 2014. “They all drove little cars with great big wheels, and there was no room for their feet. That stuck with me. I guess I mimicked some of that in the Manx.”
“If I’d known a lot about car design,” he added, “there wouldn’t be a dune buggy because I broke the rules. You have to have freedom to break rules.”