Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever whose late-inning dominance carried the St. Louis Cardinals to a Game 7 win in the 1982 World Series and helped change baseball as teams embraced the role of hard-throwing closers, died Oct. 13 at a hospice in Cartersville, Ga. He was 69.

Sutter, who played his last Major League game in 1988 after 12 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, had been diagnosed with cancer, his family said.