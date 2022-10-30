Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever whose late-inning dominance carried the St. Louis Cardinals to a Game 7 win in the 1982 World Series and helped change baseball as teams embraced the role of hard-throwing closers, died Oct. 13 at a hospice in Cartersville, Ga. He was 69.
Sutter, who played his last Major League game in 1988 after 12 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, had been diagnosed with cancer, his family said.
Sutter, with his signature split-finger fastball and bushy beard, rose to become one the game’s most effective relievers in the late 1970s and was the first pitcher enshrined in Cooperstown without starting a game.
He also was part of a shift in baseball with his aggressive, strikeout-heavy style and, for a time, a nearly unhittable splitter. Sutter was often called to pitch two or more innings in contrast to today’s mostly one-inning closers. But he and others, such as the Rollie Fingers and Sparky Lyle, heralded the rise of specialist relievers to punch out the last outs.
With the Atlanta Braves, Sutter got his 300th save in 1988, striking out future Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar in the 11th inning in a 5-4 win over the Padres in San Diego.
“Bruce was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures who foreshadowed how the use of relievers would evolve,” Major League Baseball’s commissioner, Robert Manfred, said in a statement.
Hitters knew Sutter would come at them with his splitter — which, at its best, looks like a fastball then drops off sharply at the plate — but still were often fooled and could do little more than flail at balls in the dirt. In 1979 with the Chicago Cubs, there was no question Sutter would be the National League’s Cy Young winner, finishing with 37 saves, an ERA of 2.22 in 62 appearances with 110 strikeouts.
That year included a game that has a special place in baseball’s statistic-laden lore.
On May 17, 1979, at Wrigley Field, the visiting Philadelphia Phillies went up 21-9. The Cubs clawed back to knot it 22-22. Sutter became the sixth Chicago pitcher at the top of the ninth, retiring the side after giving up a walk. He was back in the 10th, facing third-baseman Mike Schmidt. The count went full. Sutter went to a split finger. Schmidt belted it into the bleachers, putting the Phillies on top for good, 23-22.
“I didn’t even turn around to look at it,” Sutter told reporters later. “I knew exactly where it was going.”
Sutter’s right arm and shoulder took a beating, leading to surgeries and stretches on the disabled list. But it also gave him his signature pitch. He said he learned the split-finger technique from a minor league Cubs pitching coach while recovering from elbow surgery at age 20, years before his Major League debut in 1976.
“Without that pitch,” he said in 1981. “I’d be out of baseball.”
Gary Matthews, a National League journeyman player who often faced Sutter, described Sutter’s splitter as “devastating.”
“If you stayed off of it, he’d get a called strike. If you swung, you would miss,” Matthews told ESPN. “He perfected something; something new on the scene.”
When the Cardinals acquired Sutter in 1980, the expectations — and pressure — could not have been higher. A UPI sportswriter described Sutter’s right arm now joining the Gateway Arch and Municipal Opera as St. Louis’s “most valuable assets.”
