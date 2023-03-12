NHL: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings left wing Adam Erne scores on Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman during the second period of Sunday’s game in Detroit. The Red Wings prevailed, 5-3.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Bruins spotted the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead on Saturday before marching back to win the game 3-2. But in the return match on Sunday in Detroit, the Bruins learned that there are limits to the head starts they give opponents.

After falling behind 4-0 late in the second period, the Bruins clawed back to within a goal by 6:24 of the third period and had some chances to tie it. But the Bruins just missed on a couple of back door plays and Ville Husso (32 saves) made the stops that were required before Andrew Copp ended it with an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left, handing the Bruins a 5-3 loss.