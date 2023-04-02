NHL: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues

Boston’s Jake DeBrusk, center, is congratulated by teammates Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic after scoring a goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on Sunday.

 Jeff Le/usa today sports

The Bruins have long maintained the position that the record for regular season wins doesn’t matter at all to them.

But now? They might as well go for it, especially if they can keep winning while resting their veterans.