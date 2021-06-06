Sitting for his postgame video conference, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was frustrated at a number of things from his team’s 4-1 loss Saturday night that allowed the New York Islanders to tie their best-of-seven series, 2-2.
In no particular order, he targeted:
The officials — At times through nine playoff games over two series, Cassidy has voiced his frustration with what he perceived as inconsistent officiating. The Bruins are 9-for-28 on the power play, which puts them at 32.1%, third-best among playoff teams.
But Cassidy thought they should have had more chances and attempted to lay the groundwork for future calls.
“I think the whole playoffs, we haven’t had very many calls put us on the power play,” he said. “Chris Wagner almost got his head taken off the other night in front of the net. You see the referee looking at it and they don’t call it.
“They see what they see. You can’t do anything about it. You hope that comes around. You keep playing hard,” Cassidy continued. “We’re not going to bitch about it. It is what it is. Hopefully, we’ll start getting the ones we deserve and take advantage of it. Even right before the goal, there looked like there could have been a call and they didn’t call it and they come down and score. You have to play through it.”
Unwillingness to shoot — After Brad Marchand’s overtime goal in Game 3 displayed the value of continuing to shoot the puck from almost any angle in almost every situation, Cassidy thought his team seemed hesitant to pull the trigger Saturday.
After the Bruins scored early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead on the power play, the Islanders unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference. A failed challenge results in a bench penalty. But instead of either seizing momentum or stretching their lead with the power play, the Bruins didn’t muster a shot, with their second power-play unit playing most of the two minutes.
“No one wanted to shoot the puck. Every one of them refused to shoot the puck,” Cassidy said. “We had it in the slot and refused a shot, down on the elbow, up top. It just kills your momentum.”
He said that play was emblematic of a larger problem.
“The lack of urgency to get a puck to the net was a formula tonight in general,” Cassidy said. “We weren’t willing to shoot enough. We paid the price. That’s why we didn’t score 5-on-5. We turned down way too many shots.”
Bergeron honored
Boston’s Patrice Bergeron will get another shot at becoming the all-time leader in Selke Trophy wins.
For the 10th straight season, the Bruins Center was named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which annually goes to the National Hockey League’s top defensive forward. Bergeron has won it four times (2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17) putting him in a tie with former Montreal Canadien Bob Gainey for the most in history.
The other finalists are Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.
Krejci fined
David Krejci’s slash on Mat Barzal that was reduced from a major spearing penalty, will still cost him some money.
Krejci has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.