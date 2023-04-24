SUNRISE, Fla. — After facing 43 shots, Linus Ullmark had to be a bit gassed on Sunday. But as he geared up to fight the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk with 3:11 left in the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 win on Sunday, he wasn’t showing an ounce of fatigue.
After Tkachuk started instigating, Ullmark was ready to go, throwing down his blocker, glove and mask so he could put up his dukes.
“I love it. He’s all in,” said coach Jim Montgomery.
But Ullmark’s teammates would prefer if they take care of that part of playoff hockey themselves and let the goalie continue to do the superb job he’s been doing all season.
“I think we’re going to keep Linus’ hands intact and not let him risk breaking anybody’s face, so we’re going to leave it like that,” said Brandon Carlo with a laugh.
The Bruins’ Brad Marchand tried to handicap what a possible Ullmark-Tkachuk matchup would look like.
“(Ullmark’s) got the size and reach but maybe a little less experience than Tkachuk. Maybe one day, we’ll get to see it,” said Marchand with a grin.
Montgomery not only liked the way his goalie stuck up for himself but also the way his teammates did as well.
“As a goalie, you’re just expected to stop pucks. You’re not expected to take stickwork and someone coming after you. We stick together, and we stuck together,” said Montgomery.
“Really proud of the way we stuck together there. They had six players on the ice because they had the pulled goalie situation.”
Ullmark got tagged with a misconduct, but he could have continued playing, the officials told Montgomery.
But the coach said he decided to take out Ullmark, who appears to be battling through some sort of injury and was slow to get up on a couple of occasions.
He was not available to reporters after the game because he was receiving treatment, according to Bruins media relations.
But he was excellent again, turning away 41 shots. He was especially good at the start of the game when the Panthers had the first 10 shots on net.
Fined for hit
Tkachuk on Monday was fined $5,000 for his cross-check on Garnet Hathaway in Game 4.
The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Dudley Gilman Homestead in Belmont has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior by being listed to the National Register of Historic Places.
WASHINGTON -- The White House on Monday demanded that warring parties in Sudan adhere to an immediate ceasefire and ensure the protection of people as the United States worked to evacuate its citizens.
Fox News Media and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, less than a week after the Fox Corp. media company settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.
A federal prosecutor on Monday said leaders of the Proud Boys were “thirsting for violence and organizing for action” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the criminal trial of five members of the far-right group neared its conclusion.
Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have filed legislation this year to outlaw the declawing of cats, which many animal advocates and some veterinarians say is a cruel deforming of felines’ bodies and impedes their natural instincts to climb and scratch.
WASHINGTON — Cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was “stunned” by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.