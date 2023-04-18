SPORTS-BRUINS-NOTEBOOK-PAVEL-ZACHA-PROVING-1-YB

The Bruins’ Pavel Zacha, left, and Tyler Bertuzzi celebrate Jake DeBrusk’s goal during the second period of Monday night’s NHL playoff game against the Florida Panthers. The Bruins won, 3-1. The teams play Game 2 tonight in Boston.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

The news on Patrice Bergeron was not all that promising for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers. Coach Jim Montgomery said he was “feeling better,” but termed him “questionable.” Bergeron did not participate in the team’s optional practice and hasn’t skated since leaving game No. 82 with an upper body injury.

The good news? The captain’s replacement demonstrated that he was capable of doing the job — and doing it against one of the best two-way centermen in the league.