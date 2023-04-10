NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

The Bruins’ David Pastrnak, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Connor Clifton during Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia. Pastrnak had a hat trick as Boston won, 5-3, for its record 63rd victory of the season.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Setting records is not enough for the 2022-23 Boston Bruins. They apparently have to do it in dramatic fashion.

Not only did the Bruins set the record for most wins in a season with their 63rd in a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, they rode David Pastrnak’s hat trick that gave the sniper his 58th, 59th and 60th goals of the season to get there.