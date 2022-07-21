heat1

A roofing crew makes repairs in Eads, Colo., where temperatures approached triple digits. Exceptionally hot weather is expected to persist in the days ahead. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Joshua Lott

More than 100 million people in the Lower 48 states were under heat alerts on Thursday amid relentlessly sweltering temperatures that have soared as high as 115 degrees in recent days.

About 60 million Americans in at least 16 states were set to experience triple-digit highs Thursday; an additional half-dozen states could see the mercury reach the upper 90s.