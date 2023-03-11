Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame head coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, died Saturday at 95.
Grant compiled a record of 158-96-5 in 18 seasons with the Vikings (1967-83, 1985). The team lost in Super Bowls IV, VIII, IX and XI.
He also went 102-56-2 in 10 seasons as the head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1957-66), capturing four Grey Cup championships. Grant was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, the first person to be enshrined in both.
Otis Taylor, 80
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs receiver Otis Taylor has died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was 80.
The Chiefs said Taylor died on Thursday. He had been dealing with health issues for more than three decades.
Taylor’s 11-year career included a memorable touchdown reception in Super Bowl IV when the heavy underdog Chiefs beat Grant’s Vikings 23-7 on Jan. 11, 1970.
LOS ANGELES — Emergency officials in several California counties spent Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers as an “atmospheric river” storm drenched the already-sodden state with torrential rains, causing floods that washed out roads and prompted evacuations.
BOSTON — The days of jungle juice and kegs at college parties could be over, as a new “very concerning” drinking trend is all the rage — sending numerous students to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, and worrying officials about potentially fatal consequences.
Once again, Americans will set their clocks forward an hour this Sunday - teeing up more evening sunshine but also a few days of confused circadian rhythms, missed appointments and groggy mornings from coast to coast.
American drivers like everything supersized: spacious SUVs, hulking pickup trucks, the wide open road. It only makes sense, now that everything is going electric, that they also demand the world's biggest batteries.