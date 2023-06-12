SHOT THROUGH with history’s ironies, contradictions and echoes, “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) examines a fascinating chapter of American history that has long been relegated to the sidelines.

“Buffalo Soldiers” will also be broadcast on the World Channel on June 19. The film will be available to stream on the PBS app, WORLDChannel.org, YouTube and on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video channel.