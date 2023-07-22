LIGHTS! CAMERAS! Re-enaction! The series “The Mega-Brands That Built America” (10 p.m., Sunday, History, TV-PG) offers cinematic takes on the retailers and businessmen who established the superstores, razor blade companies and other iconic products and services that define contemporary American consumer culture.
The first installment, “Battle of the Superstores,” sets the template, using period footage, movielike explanatory scenes and “expert” advice from authors and historians as well as business pros whose chief qualifications come from having been cast on other reality TV shows. Bill Rancic, best known for being an “Apprentice” winner, is passed off as an “American entrepreneur.” Hey, he played one on TV!
“Superstores” recalls the evolution of American shopping, from mom-and-pop shops and urban department stores to Walmart and Costco, the massive emporiums that have come to dominate America’s consumer landscape, raking in billions in profit on a weekly basis.
We quickly see that Pablo Picasso’s adage “good artists borrow; great artists steal” applies to business as well. We learn how San Diego retail visionary Sol Price launched a store named FedMart, after learning about a price club concept from rival FedCo.
“Superstores” travels in time from the era of the sophisticated city department stores that resembled art museums to cookie-cutter price clubs where people pay admission to get in the front door.
Because this focuses on the “winner” brands, it makes no mention of the impact that this seismic shift in retailing would have on American media. Newspapers, once dependent on local department stores for advertising, would fade as the Walmarts, Costcos and Amazons discovered other ways to reach consumers.
“Mega-Brands” offers a wealth of insight and “I did not know that” moments while at the same time affirming the network’s philosophy that in order to make history entertaining, only entertainers can teach history.
• A cable TV tradition since 1988, Shark Week kicks off on Discovery with “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG); “Jaws vs the Meg” (9 p.m., TV-PG) and “Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy” (10:05 p.m., TV-14). These features can also be streamed on Max.
• A CIA agent operating “at the tip of the spear” tries to balance life and career in the new thriller series “Special Ops: Lioness” (9 p.m. Sunday, Paramount, TV-MA), created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”).
Faced with a strike by actors and writers, CBS just announced that its fall schedule will offer network viewers a chance to catch up with “Yellowstone.”
Saturday highlights
• Check local listings for regional MLB coverage (7 p.m., Fox).
• “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” (9 p.m., ESPN News) recalls back-to-back seasons in 1977-78, when the teams clashed in the World Series.
• Running a hotel isn’t easy in the 2023 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• Abandoned for the holidays by her vacationing parents, a fetching woman gets caught up in the neighborhood decorations in the 2022 romance “Haul Out the Holly” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): investors who fund lawsuits in exchange for a share of the payout; preserving Black history; a profile of author David Grann.
• Bodies pile up on “Ridley” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Elsa forms a strange alliance on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (8 p.m., Paramount, r, TV-MA).
• Murder and art theft on “Grantchester on Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Armstrong’s plan is questioned on “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• A fourth confirmed murder sparks a task force on “Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Ruthless violence seems linked to organized crime on “D.I. Ray” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler host “Renovation Resort Showdown” (10 p.m., HGTV).
• Evangelical swindlers behaving badly on “The Righteous Gemstones” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Shot in super-saturated color by co-directors Bert Stern and Aram Avakian, the 1959 documentary “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” (2 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG) captures performances by a who’s who of jazz at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, including Thelonious Monk and Louis Armstrong and popular rocker Chuck Berry. Performing in a borrowed hat, scat vocalist Anita O’Day pretty much steals the show as Stern, a photographer by trade, focused on the stylish crowds as well as trials for the America’s Cup sailing race taking place in the bay. More than a mere concert film, it seems to evoke a lost civilization, an elegant America confident enough to be cool.
Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough as Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Carl explores his heritage on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Prank Panel” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A glimpse of flesh on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Marine biology can be murder on “The Equalizer” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “House Broken” (Fox, TV-14): family woes (9 p.m.); Honey sees dead people (9:30 p.m.) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Undercover in the boxing ring on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC).
