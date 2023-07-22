LIGHTS! CAMERAS! Re-enaction! The series “The Mega-Brands That Built America” (10 p.m., Sunday, History, TV-PG) offers cinematic takes on the retailers and businessmen who established the superstores, razor blade companies and other iconic products and services that define contemporary American consumer culture.

The first installment, “Battle of the Superstores,” sets the template, using period footage, movielike explanatory scenes and “expert” advice from authors and historians as well as business pros whose chief qualifications come from having been cast on other reality TV shows. Bill Rancic, best known for being an “Apprentice” winner, is passed off as an “American entrepreneur.” Hey, he played one on TV!