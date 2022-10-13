Business NH Magazine has been acquired by Granite Media Group, a company formed by two of the monthly magazine’s long-time leaders and a New Hampshire entrepreneur and business consultant.
Matthew J. Mowry, who has served as editor of Business NH Magazine for 22 years; Christine Carignan, a 16-year veteran of the magazine, serving as its creative director; and Nathan Karol, founder & president of Cardinal Consulting in Bethlehem, formed Granite Media Group earlier this year.
They completed the acquisition of Business NH Magazine and EventsNH on Sept. 28, becoming the fifth set of owners in the company’s near 40-year history.
Granite Media Group acquired the magazine and events divisions from Heidi Copeland, president and publisher of Millyard Communications, who joined the company in 2005 as associate publisher. She purchased the company in 2011 and is retiring from the business after 17 years.
Granite Media Group is maintaining Business NH Magazine’s current office at 80 Canal St. in Manchester.
“I am excited to build on the legacy of Business NH Magazine and develop exciting new content and media platforms for our audience,” Mowry said in a statement Thursday. “We have a talented team of employees who are dedicated to our mission of informing and elevating businesses in New Hampshire.”
Sergio Aragonés had long read Mad magazine back in Mexico by the time he first landed in New York, toting fresh artwork and hope. He stepped through the humor outlet's front doors 60 years ago, expecting to find the place as wild in spirit as the publication's satirically hip pages. This was…
The Justice Department said Wednesday that it has turned over the bulk of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to the former president's legal team, starting a 21-day clock for Trump to decide - and officially declare - precisely which records he wants off-limits in a crimi…