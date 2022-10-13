Business NH Magazine has been acquired by Granite Media Group, a company formed by two of the monthly magazine’s long-time leaders and a New Hampshire entrepreneur and business consultant.

Matt Mowry

MATT MOWRY

Matthew J. Mowry, who has served as editor of Business NH Magazine for 22 years; Christine Carignan, a 16-year veteran of the magazine, serving as its creative director; and Nathan Karol, founder & president of Cardinal Consulting in Bethlehem, formed Granite Media Group earlier this year. 

Christine Carignan

CHRISTINE CARIGNAN
Nathan KarolI

NATHAN KAROLL