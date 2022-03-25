For Realtor Katie Beam, the real work begins after a client signs with her to sell their home. She can coach her sellers on what to do to make their property more appealing, and the upgrades often bring an unexpected reward. “I’ve had people look at the online profiles of their houses, and they say, ‘I want to live there!’” Beam said with a laugh.
A Realtor with Galloway Real Estate in Walpole, covering properties in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, Beam also does some work in Northern New Hampshire, chiefly with vacation homes.
Home staging and home improvements are a big part of selling a house, even in today’s low-inventory market. The website “Remodel” recently did a survey, and listed a number of popular home upgrades, what they cost, and how much of the cost is recouped at sale time. (See table below.)
According to the “Remodel 2021 Cost vs. Value Report,” first on the list is garage door replacement.
Beam agreed that a garage door helps with home sales. “Anything you can do, that is relatively inexpensive, to improve the exterior goes a long way,” she said. “You want the outside of your home to look good.”
In today’s culture, with thousands of properties available online, the first impression may be the last. “People make up their minds in 30 seconds and they move on,” Beam said.
Second, third and fifth on the list are all about replacing the siding on your home: stone veneer, fiber-cement and vinyl, respectively.
Beam hasn’t seen many of her sellers doing this particular improvement with fake stone siding. What she does see is motivated sellers painting or siding the outside of their homes, to make the best possible impression. “It just gives you better curb appeal,” she said.
Fourth on the list is adding new wood windows to the home.
Window replacement “makes sense,” Beam said, especially in New England’s climate.
But in her corner of New England, Beam doesn’t necessarily see full-scale renos before selling. Her clients go for curb appeal, with minor tweaks such as paint or siding, driveways and lawn maintenance.
The main thing her buyers are looking for — space. Beam agreed with a HomeLight survey in which 44% of the agents surveyed cited “more room” as the seller’s reason for selling. Beam sees a lot of requests for finished basements, open floor plans, and, since the pandemic, that all-important home office. Kitchens and baths, once a top factor in recouping home improvements, are important, but not as much as space and acreage that will afford the buyer privacy. More families are multigenerational, she pointed out, and need room for everyone.
The home office trend will continue, Beam predicts. Many of her post-pandemic clients are moving to New Hampshire after they realized they could have their careers and the 603 too. “They are moving here because they can work remotely,” Beam said.
And in these times, with inventory short, most buyers just want to get into their new homes and renovate later.
“These are desperate times in New Hampshire,” she said of the inventory shortage. “It’s different than it’s ever been.”
– References: Remodeling Magazine; HomeLight; Joint Center for Housing Studies, Harvard University