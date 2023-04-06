DEAR HELOISE: I think we all know air travel is not as glamorous as it once was, but now, some airlines have begun charging for absolutely everything! Gone are the days when you could take a carry-on with you or ask for a pillow or blanket without being charged a fee.

Sometimes a cheaper flight is not necessarily a bargain. There are airlines that charge as much as $57 to $65 for a carry-on bag, and even charge for printing out a boarding pass. If you see a bargain price for a flight, be careful — you might want to call the airlines and ask questions about any additional fees.

