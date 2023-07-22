Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron earned his series-best fourth pole position of the year Saturday at Pocono Raceway and will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green in Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m., USA Network).

Byron’s time of 57.746 (170.235 mph) in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was .122 of a second quicker than his championship rival Martin Truex Jr. in qualifying at the three-turn, 2.5-mile Pocono track, and places the two current series leaders alongside one another for the race start.