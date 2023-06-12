The extent of area burned in California’s summer wildfires increased about fivefold from 1971 to 2021, and climate change was a major reason, according to a new analysis. Scientists estimate the area burned in an average summer may jump again as much as 50% by 2050.

Days after wildfire smoke from Canada turned skies orange along the U.S. Eastern seaboard, the study is further confirmation of past research showing that higher temperatures and drier conditions in many parts of the world make wildfires more likely. Wildfires worsened by greenhouse gases tore through Australia in 2019 and 2020 and Siberia in 2020.