The extent of area burned in California’s summer wildfires increased about fivefold from 1971 to 2021, and climate change was a major reason, according to a new analysis. Scientists estimate the area burned in an average summer may jump again as much as 50% by 2050.
Days after wildfire smoke from Canada turned skies orange along the U.S. Eastern seaboard, the study is further confirmation of past research showing that higher temperatures and drier conditions in many parts of the world make wildfires more likely. Wildfires worsened by greenhouse gases tore through Australia in 2019 and 2020 and Siberia in 2020.
The peer-reviewed research, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, finds that California wildfires scorch the most area when temperatures are high and less area when it’s cooler.
Marco Turco, a climate researcher at the University of Murcia in Spain, and colleagues designed the study to try to identify how much of the increase in the burned area of California fires was due to climate change, and how much to natural variability. They conducted a statistical analysis of temperature and forest-fire data for California summers in the period 1971 to 2021. They then drew on modeling that shows how the last several decades might have evolved without human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
The result: Burned area grew 172% more than it would have without climate change. Man-made effects began to overwhelm what would be expected without greenhouse gas pollution after 2001, the researchers concluded.
