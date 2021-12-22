PBS RINGS IN the big holiday with a “Call the Midwife” (9 p.m. Saturday, TV-14, check local listings) special. The ongoing tale of nurses, or “sisters,” has moved into the Christmas season of 1966. The maternity ward is as crowded as it has ever been. And, as we have come to expect from this series, not all the deliveries will be easy.
The special begins with a children’s Nativity pageant. Cuteness abounds as some of the young ones make a shambles of the tale of angels and the three wise men before an amused audience of parents and teachers.
Like a lot of recent fare, including “Grantchester,” this sunny depiction of the 1960s United Kingdom tends to gloss over the grim reality of our recent past. Here we see happy friends, mostly White, preparing for the Boxing Day wedding of Caribbean colleagues. This colorblind world stands in stark contrast to the tensions depicted in the 2020 five-part drama “Small Axe” (streaming on Amazon Prime), directed by Steve McQueen, showing a world of gruesome discrimination against the West Indian community, particularly at the hands of a clannish police department.
It’s curious to think of the 1966 setting of this “Midwife” special as only three years removed from the events depicted in the recent eight-hour documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” directed by Peter Jackson and streaming on Disney+.
Improvising in the studio, the Beatles seem very contemporary, even 21st-century in their outlooks. Perhaps there’s a timelessness to creativity. But the street scenes that dominate the last third of the film, showing crowds gathering to hear the rooftop concert, depict a British society very different from today’s. There are modest shopkeepers, schoolgirls and businessmen whose bowler-hat-and-umbrella getups seem unchanged from the 1920s.
One of the more surprising elements to emerge from “Get Back” is that in its earliest incarnation, the title song was intended to be a political statement, a protest against the anti-immigrant prejudice running rampant in Britain in the 1960s. At the time, politicians, most notoriously Enoch Powell, predicted “rivers of blood” if the whiteness of Britain was not protected.
Another midcentury habit all but airbrushed out of series like “Midwife” is on full display in the “Get Back” documentary. The Beatles have long been known, celebrated and condemned for their embrace of the psychedelic counterculture of that period, fueled by the consumption of marijuana and LSD.
But there is only one drug on display in “Get Back,” and it is tobacco. There’s barely a scene in the joyous documentary when the lads aren’t lighting, smoking or holding cigarettes, even fastening still-lit “ciggies” to the ends of their guitar strings. That Sir Walter Raleigh really was “such a stupid git.”
When you stream “Get Back,” Disney offers ample warnings that smoking will be depicted. It’s right up there with sex and violence. That stands in contrast to “Midwife,” where we’re supposed to pretend that smoking didn’t happen at all.
Lest anyone think I’m getting nostalgic for the glory days of smoking, we must remember that George Harrison died 20 years ago, at only 58. The cause was lung cancer. But it’s still more interesting to see his life as it was lived than to have it sanitized or bowdlerized to protect our delicate sensibilities.
• FXX unleashes a weeklong “Avoid Your Family” marathon of “Family Guy” beginning 7 a.m. Saturday and concluding Jan. 2.
• The Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” enters its 10th season on Hulu on Sunday.
Saturday highlights
• E! Unspools a marathon of “It’s a Wonderful Life” (3 a.m. through midnight).
• “All Madden” (2 p.m., Fox, TV-14) profiles the legendary coach, with an emphasis on his days after leaving the sidelines.
• The Green Bay Packers host the Cleveland Browns in NFL action (4:30 p.m., Fox).
• Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 holiday cartoon “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G), which was reimagined with a big budget and Jim Carrey in director Ron Howard’s 2000 comedy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• The 2021 holiday romance “Writing Around the Christmas Tree” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• More time-traveling in the service of romantic what-ifs in the 2021 romance “Next Stop, Christmas” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): Climate change and wine cultivation; Badiucaom, a Chinese political cartoonist who challenges authorities from his exile in Australia.
• PBS unspools three episodes of “All Creatures Great and Small” (7:30 p.m., TV-PG, r, check local listings), concluding with a Christmas Eve episode (9:30 p.m.).
• Dallas hosts Washington in NFL action (8:20 p.m., NBC).
• A battle in the woods on “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m., Showtime).
• The current-day travails of the Dutton family depicted on “Yellowstone” (8 p.m., Paramount, CMT, TV-MA) have nothing on their painful pioneer past, the stuff of “1883” (9:10 p.m., Paramount, CMT, TV-MA).
• Wesley bugs his colleagues on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
• It’s the most renovating time of the year on “Hometown: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” (10 p.m., HGTV).
• Desna’s business grows on “Claws” (9 p.m., TNT, TV-MA).
• “Insecure” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) wraps up its fifth season.
• Nothing to eat on “Yellowjackets” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A Black immigrant teacher (Sidney Poitier) overcomes rude resistance to help his rowdy students make their way from crayons to perfume in the 1967 drama “To Sir, With Love” (6 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG). Lulu stars and sings the theme song, the top-selling single of 1967.
Saturday series
Callen’s family has holiday woes on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Professional boxing (8 p.m., Fox) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS).
Sunday series
Moe’s traffic woes on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
“The Equalizer” (CBS, r, TV-14): a kidnapping doesn’t add up (8:30 p.m.); sadness on campus (9:30 p.m.); a vanished man may be linked to extremists (10:30 p.m.) ... A punk band admires Ham’s primal scream on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
No day at the beach on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Stewie builds a killer robot on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).