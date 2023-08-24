Cambell Football Practice

LITCHFIELD — If you root for the Campbell High football team, you’re about to get some good news. Campbell won the NHIAA championship last season, and the Cougars could be just as good — if not better — this year.

Some thought the Cougars were a year away last season, but they rebounded from regular-season losses to Monadnock and Trinity to beat both of those teams in the playoffs en route to a 9-2 record and the Division III title.