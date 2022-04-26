I’M NOT SURE if it has been anticipated, but it’s here. “David Spade: Nothing Personal” arrives today on Netflix, capturing the former “SNL” star in a standup routine at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.
Just how do you define David Spade? I will defer to the first sentence of the press release from Netflix: “Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ... ”
Spade has been around for a long time. So, does the fact that Netflix still gives him his own standup special signify anything? Or does it simply mean that the profligate programmers at Netflix will stream just about anything?
Come to think of it, just what is the rest of the cast of “Just Shoot Me” up to?
This David Spade comedy showcase arrives on Netflix just when Netflix itself is in the news in all the worst ways. Apparently, it lost some subscribers, and Wall Street reacted in a fashion that makes Chicken Little look like Gary Cooper — it erased some $50 billion from Netflix’s worth. That will get your attention.
Netflix has been so busy adding new programming every day or so that few of us noticed that it failed to throw a party for itself. Apparently, Jan. 25 of this year marked the 10th anniversary of “Lilyhammer,” the very first Netflix original streaming show. It was a goofy series, but also a revolution in entertainment, and as such, a milestone worth celebrating. But some were too busy watching “Squid Game” to notice.
Last week’s Wall Street Netflix freak-out has many asking if the streaming service has peaked. Or is it on its way to the media boot hill where Atari consoles and Blockbuster VHS tapes are buried?
Roughly a gazillion dollars have been spent by HBO Max, Apple, Amazon and Disney to compete with Netflix. And there’s AMC+ and Paramount+ as well. So, you have to expect a few dings. Netflix also dropped Russia from its subscriber list, canceling 700,000 subscriptions.
I’m hardly a business expert or a business columnist, but I do write about television and think about watching television on a regular basis. And it struck me that Netflix’s dip may not be about Wall Street, competition or Russia at all.
Nobody knows what the future holds for COVID or its variations, so we can’t say we’re coming out of the pandemic era. But no one can deny that people WANT to put COVID in their rearview mirrors. And, by no fault of its own, passively watching Netflix is strongly associated with the COVID era. Years from now, when they build a coronavirus exhibit at the Smithsonian, you can guarantee “Tiger King” will be there.
The country is ready to move on. It may not be a healthy decision, but it is certainly a hopeful one. And decades of reviewing TV have shown me that TV ratings always decline when spring arrives, days get longer and people want to go outside and play.
• “We Remember: Songs of Survivors” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) pairs Holocaust survivors with songwriters to create a commemorative concert.
Other highlights
• Kisses for Kevin on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• The night before on “New Amsterdam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “The Power of Big Oil” continues on “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings), documenting a disinformation campaign that helped delay action on climate change for at least three decades.
Cult choice
A woman’s (Laura Linney) sedate existence unravels with the return of her troubled brother (Mark Ruffalo) in the 2000 drama “You Can Count on Me” (8 p.m., TMCX).
Series notes
Face-off on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Dwayne has doubts about his dad on “Young Rock” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Prescription fraud on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A trip to Bizarro World on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A murder mystery dinner party on “Mr. Mayor” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Making waves on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Name That Tune” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Deceit on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Out of whack on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The season finale of “To Tell the Truth” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Anderson Cooper and Thomas Rhett are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link and Lauv on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Oscar Isaac, Zazie Beetz and Phil Wang visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).