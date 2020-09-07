HAMPTON — A sculptor from Montreal, Canada, took home the grand prize with her work of sand art at the 20th annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic over the weekend.
Melineige Beauregard was awarded the $6,000 prize after a first-place finish in the competition.
Beauregard’s piece was called “Second Star to the Right and Straight On Till Morning.”
Second place went to a sculpture called “Yesterday’s Serenade” by Abe Waterman of Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Florida’s Thomas Koet came in third place and received the “People’s Choice Award” with “Eye of the Beholder.”
Karen Fralich of Toronto placed fourth with “Just Breathe.”
This year featured a “Governor’s Award” given by Gov. Chris Sununu, who chose a dragon created by Chris Guinto of Florida.
Guinto managed to finish the sculpture in time despite a sand collapse on the second day of the competition.
The competition took place from Sept. 3 to 5. The sculptures will remain up along the beach until Sept. 13.