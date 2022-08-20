Auto repair delays

The service center at Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford of Dallas has been one of many dealership departments flooded with service requests in recent months.

 Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

The auto industry, like many others, is in the midst of a perfect storm of misfortunes.

Customers are experiencing long wait times to get their cars serviced. The parts needed to service those cars are on back order. And many dealerships don’t have adequate supplies of loaner cars to give because their supply of new and used cars is already strained.