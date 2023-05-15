For the 16th time in their last 18 games, a Red Sox starter lasted at least five innings.
That’s the good news from Sunday night’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The bad news is pretty much everything else: the starter, a shaky bullpen, a quiet lineup, and a series loss turned into a series sweep with a 9-1 drubbing.
Corey Kluber took the mound for his eighth start of the season, and continued proving he’s no longer the formidable two-time Cy Young pitcher he was in the mid-2010s.
Over five innings, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits, including a pair of clobbered home runs, each of which traveled at least 425 feet.
“Poor fastball command” was the culprit, he told reporters postgame. “I’m making too many mistakes.”
His manager agreed. “Command was off today,” Alex Cora said, but added, “He battled. ... He gave us five.”
While it was the 37-year-old right-hander’s fifth consecutive start of at least five frames, the innings themselves deflated the Red Sox early. He gave up a leadoff double to Lars Nootbaar, who promptly scored when Paul Goldschmidt singled in the next at-bat. The Red Sox entered the game 8-14 when their opponents score first.
After giving up a solo homer to Paul DeJong in the second, Kluber loaded the bases on three walks in the third. While he managed to escape damage by getting DeJong to strike out swinging, it marked only the 27th time in 259 career regular-season starts that Kluber has issued three walks, never mind within the same frame. It was also only his 27th time giving up multiple home runs in a start.
Kluber looked better as the outing went on, and retired six of his last seven batters. But he’s made eight starts now and has yet to pitch a scoreless outing. He has allowed three or more earned runs in six of his games, likewise for issuing at least one walk. It’s his third time giving up multiple home runs this year; his ERA is up to 6.41.
“There was a lot of traffic,” Cora noted.
The Red Sox answered back immediately in the first, with Alex Verdugo matching Nootbaar’s leadoff double and scoring the tying run.
Then, the bats fell silent; they left seven men on base, including squandering four walks. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas didn’t get a single strikeout in six innings, but it turned out he didn’t need any to hold the home team down.
A glimmer of hope in the seventh was quickly snuffed out when Enmanuel Valdez’s two-run homer by the Pesky Pole was reviewed and overturned for a foul ball. He struck out swinging, instead. They got another chance a few batters later, but Masataka Yoshida flew out to shallow left, leaving the bases loaded.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals kept adding on, and adding on, and adding on. They scored in five of the first eight innings, leading 9-1 by the end of the eighth.
There would be no Mother’s Day Miracle this year.
The Red Sox are back at the bottom of the division after clawing their way up to third less than two weeks ago.
“I think overall, pitching-wise, we were off,” Cora noted.
That was true of the entire series. Friday and Saturday were winnable games until Kenley Jansen took over; his sudden struggles are alarming, though there’s been no talk of injury.
“We played two good games, and we lost in the ninth, and today, they kicked our butt.”
Indeed, this is the second time in less than two months that the Red Sox have been swept at home. Both times by less-than-stellar National League teams, too.
The Red Sox have relied heavily on offensive production this season, and it’s becoming painfully clear that when the bats falter, they have little to fall back on. They’re 21-8 when scoring at least four runs; 1-11 when scoring fewer.
After coming to town 13-25, the Cardinals get to fly home with a series sweep and serious momentum under their wings.
Brasier cut as lefty reliever joins bullpen
The Red Sox officially announced a pair of expected bullpen moves Monday afternoon before opening a three-game series against the Mariners.
Boston announced that lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez was activated off the injured list and veteran righty Ryan Brasier was designated for assignment. The Red Sox now have 39 players on their 40-man roster (as well as five more on the 60-day injured list). The team will have seven days to trade, release or waive Brasier.
Rodríguez signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Red Sox in November, becoming the club’s first free agent signing in a busy offseason.
The southpaw, who posted a 4.47 ERA and 3.23 FIP in 55 games with the Mets last season, was expected to be a major part of Boston’s bullpen as one of two veteran lefties (Richard Bleier) is the other.
Rodríguez then a suffered Grade 2 oblique strain toward the end of spring training and missed the first six weeks of the season as a result.
The end of Brasier’s time in Boston was a long time coming. The righty pitched 2⅓ innings in Boston’s 9-1 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
He gave up four hits, including a three-run home run to Nolan Arenado.
In total. he posted a 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 20 outings (21 innings) for Boston this year after struggling to a 5.78 ERA in 62⅓ innings last year.
“Obviously, no hard feelings,” Brasier said Sunday night. “Like I said, I know it’s a business. And things happen. But hopefully get picked up in a day or two and try to go win somewhere else.”