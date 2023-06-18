Carol Higgins Clark, a writer of popular suspense novels who infused the corpses-and-clues genre with doses of dark humor, while also teaming up with her mother, famed mystery author Mary Higgins Clark, on Christmas-themed whodunits, died June 12 at a hospital in Los Angeles. She was 66.

A family statement said the cause was appendix cancer. Clark built her literary brand around the character Regan Reilly, a fictional private eye whose backstory had some autobiographical touches. Reilly’s mother was a famous mystery novelist. Reilly was raised in New Jersey, like Clark, and drifted to the West Coast.