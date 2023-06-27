“American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents the 2022 documentary “Casa Susanna.” It recalls a humble rural resort in the New York Catskills near the ski resort town of Hunter, where cross-dressing men took refuge in the 1950s and ’60s, a time when their activities might have lost them their jobs or landed them in jail.

The film is filled with interviews and recollections from surviving guests, now quite elderly, as well as their children. One woman recalls her mother driving her father to Casa Susanna every weekend. Old film stocks, like Super 8 home movie footage, Polaroid snapshots and even a furtive interview on a TV show make “Susanna” a real find for those interested in the hidden corners of Eisenhower-era America.