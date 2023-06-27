“American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents the 2022 documentary “Casa Susanna.” It recalls a humble rural resort in the New York Catskills near the ski resort town of Hunter, where cross-dressing men took refuge in the 1950s and ’60s, a time when their activities might have lost them their jobs or landed them in jail.
The film is filled with interviews and recollections from surviving guests, now quite elderly, as well as their children. One woman recalls her mother driving her father to Casa Susanna every weekend. Old film stocks, like Super 8 home movie footage, Polaroid snapshots and even a furtive interview on a TV show make “Susanna” a real find for those interested in the hidden corners of Eisenhower-era America.
• “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) captures and distills a singularly unique performance.
Appearing in drag, the performance artist and playwright lives up to the title, performing songs from 1776 to 2016, but his live performance takes place over a 24-hour period, an endurance test for the actor, his accompanying musicians and, perhaps most of all, the live studio audience.
• Fox shakes up its schedule with a new movie, the 2023 comedy “Daughter of the Bride” (8 p.m.). Kate (Halston Sage) and her mother, Dianne (Marcia Gay Harden), have no secrets from each other. Some might say they’re uncomfortably close. That begins to change when Kate sets up mom with the seemingly perfect Bruce (Aidan Quinn), dubbed a “unicorn” here.
Comedy of a sort ensues when Kate gets a bad feeling about Bruce and schemes to thwart Mom’s walk down the aisle.
An obvious stab at the “Sex and the City” sensibility, this movie is clearly not intended for this viewer. But it is notable as a new, original film debuting on a network, as opposed to Netflix or Hulu, Peacock, Max or elsewhere.
• Years ago, somebody compared being a TV critic to that of a USDA meat inspector, somebody who barely has time to “inspect” one product before another comes down the conveyor belt.
I say this as an apology for completely missing “High Desert,” a private-eye comedy starring Patricia Arquette, streaming on Apple TV+ since mid-May.
The “Medium” star plays Peggy, an addict with a very shady past who retreats to the high desert to hide out as a reenactor at a Wild West theme park, before embarking on life as an amateur crime solver.
I usually recoil at series even adjacently set in the drug-dealing trade, but nothing about this series seems remotely believable, or very compelling, for that matter.
“Desert” marks the second recent series to feature Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), recently seen in the execrable Pete Davidson vehicle “Bupkis” on Peacock.
Help yourself.
Other highlights
• An architect’s seizure in Rome is a terrorist decoy on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Broadway veterans Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin discover secrets in their family trees on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (8 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings).
• Only a matter of time on “FBI” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Terrorists have a New York landmark in their sights on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Expectant parents try to clean up their language before their baby arrives in the 2022 comedy “The Swearing Jar” (10:30 p.m., StarzEncore, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Kirk Douglas plays a movie producer without a conscience in the 1952 drama “The Bad and the Beautiful” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) and an alcoholic filmmaker out to make a comeback by creating a cheap movie with a European backdrop in the 1962 drama “Two Weeks in Another Town” (10:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). While not related, both films were directed by Vincente Minnelli.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in reruns.
Steve Carell and Phoenix are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Hart, Joseph Quinn and Toro y Moi on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ethan Hawke, Joel Kim Booster and Iman Vellani visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... David Duchovny, Ron Funches, Mike Sabath and the Moongirls appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
