Triston Casas of the Red Sox hits a single in the fourth inning during Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

 Omar Rawlings/getty images

BOSTON — Triston Casas needed a game like this.

Mired in a terrible slump to start the season and coming into the game 0 for his last 11, the rookie stepped to the plate three straight innings with a chance to either tie the game, put the Red Sox ahead or otherwise do serious damage. He delivered with back-to-back game-tying RBI singles and then crushed a fly ball to the warning track in the sixth that on a slightly less windy night would have been a grand slam.