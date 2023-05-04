Mired in a terrible slump to start the season and coming into the game 0 for his last 11, the rookie stepped to the plate three straight innings with a chance to either tie the game, put the Red Sox ahead or otherwise do serious damage. He delivered with back-to-back game-tying RBI singles and then crushed a fly ball to the warning track in the sixth that on a slightly less windy night would have been a grand slam.
“That was one of my best swings of the season, honestly,” Casas said of the deep fly. “Everything evens out. The baseball gods know everything and they got me that hit that last at bat. … I’m confident everything will even out and I’m just doing my best to swing at good pitches and barrel them up as often as possible.”
Casas finished three-for-five with two RBIs, helping power a somewhat odd but decisive 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was Boston’s fifth straight victory, matching its win total against Toronto from all of last season.
The teams were scheduled to finish the fourth-game series on Thursday night.
Though the wind hurt the Red Sox on Casas’s ball in the sixth, it helped Nick Pivetta early. The Red Sox starter allowed a lot of hard contact and was probably saved from at least two home runs by the wind blowing in from left field, but he got better as the outing went along and finished with his first quality start of the season.
Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six over six innings, with the damage coming primarily on a pair of solo home runs by Daulton Varsho and a titanic 450-foot shot over the Green Monster by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Albert Broccoli was a producer of the James Bond movies, from “Dr. No” in 1962 to “License to Kill” in 1989 — the 16th Bond film. He helped create one of the healthiest film franchises in Hollywood history — full of tough heroics and sly sweetness.
Removing a tree is rarely a decision you make lightly. Maybe a tree has been slowly dying over the years; maybe an overnight storm took out one of your favorites, or perhaps you want to change the look of your yard.
The death of a man who was placed in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a New York City subway train earlier this week has been ruled a homicide by the city’s medical examiner as calls for an arrest in the incident have intensified.
WASHINGTON — Pressure is growing on regulators to take further steps to shore up the country’s banking sector as a renewed rout in regional lenders’ shares forced PacWest Bancorp to explore options to bolster its balance sheet.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with CEOs of top artificial intelligence companies including Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google on Thursday and made clear they must ensure their products are safe before they are deployed.
North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday passed a bill limiting most abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a sharp drop from the state’s current limit of 20 weeks’ gestation.