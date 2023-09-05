PRIME VIDEO launches the six-part basketball docuseries “One Shot: Overtime Elite,” following players at a Georgia program for basketball players 16-20 years old that offers a path to professional play. Two of the players featured in this limited series, twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, have become top draft picks.

• “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) goes behind bars with two different stories. “Two Strikes” follows the case of a troubled West Point cadet whose post-military traumas contributed to alcoholism and petty crime, which led to a life sentence for a relatively minor infraction.