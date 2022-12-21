“HOMEWARD BOUND: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” (9 p.m., CBS) features performances from several generations of artists inspired by the singer and composer of “The Sound of Silence” and so many other 20th century hits.

Participants include Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, the Jonas Brothers, Angelique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter and others.