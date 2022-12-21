“HOMEWARD BOUND: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” (9 p.m., CBS) features performances from several generations of artists inspired by the singer and composer of “The Sound of Silence” and so many other 20th century hits.
Participants include Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, the Jonas Brothers, Angelique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter and others.
In addition to the decades’ worth of music he performed with partner Art Garfunkel and as a solo artist, Simon was associated with seminal and groundbreaking moments in film and television history.
The music of Simon and Garfunkel was essential to the success of “The Graduate,” director Mike Nichols’ 1967 film comedy starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. It could be argued that “The Graduate” and “Bonnie & Clyde,” released the same year, mark a turning point in movie history, ending the Hays Code that had limited filmmakers’ freedom since the 1930s and ushering in a new generation of filmmakers.
While now seen as a classic, “The Graduate” was also a box-office hit. Adjusted for inflation, it remains one of the highest-grossing comedy films of all time.
A decade later, Simon had a small but pivotal role in Woody Allen’s 1977 comedy “Annie Hall,” another hugely influential film. Without “Annie Hall,” there is no “Diner,” “Seinfeld” or “Friends,” and all the comedies that copied them.
Simon was also an essential player in the first season of “Saturday Night Live,” in 1975, appearing both as musical guest, host and participant in memorable comedy sketches.
• Disney+ streams the National Geographic documentary “The Flagmakers,” a 35-minute look at the Eder Flag factory in Wisconsin, the largest flag distributor in operation in the United States.
Filmmakers Cynthia Wade (“Gutsy”, “Freeheld”) and Sharon Liese (“Transhood”) interview the workers — mostly recent immigrants from places as diverse as Serbia and Iraq — who have their own personal take on the meaning of what America and its flag means to them. We also speak with Barb, from a family with long roots in the Midwest, and SugarRay, a Black man from Milwaukee with complicated feelings about the American dream.
This effort to identify issues like immigration and diversity with patriotism reminds me of the loud backlash to the Coke commercial produced for the 2014 Super Bowl, which featured Americans from every background singing “America the Beautiful” in their own native languages.
The commercial fit into Coke’s long tradition of aspirational visions of inclusion, and was titled “Together Is Beautiful.” The reaction was swift and ugly, with many complaining that singing the song in anything but English was un-American. It seemed like a tempest in a teapot (or a soda can) at the time, but in many ways, this was an opening “culture war” salvo in a rise of overt nationalism and xenophobic populism that would bear bitter fruit in the 2016 presidential election.
• Netflix streams the third season of “Emily in Paris,” while Prime Video introduces the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”
Other highlights
• Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus share songs on the 2022 special “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG). Disguised as a “making of” documentary, “Magic” follows Parton as she insists on rejecting the fake tinsel of most specials and emphasizing her Tennessee roots.
• A winner emerges on the final celebrity holiday “Lego Masters” special of the season (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• A holiday vacation unravels in the 2022 romance “Single and Ready to Jingle” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• A wife’s desire to take out a second mortgage to finance her doll business lands before “Money Court” (10 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Three wanted men adopt a newborn after the baby’s mother dies in director John Ford’s 1948 fable “3 Godfathers” (6:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G), a cowboy variation on the Three Wise Men story, shot in Death Valley, starring John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz and Harry Carey Jr.
Series notes
“The Price Is Right at Night” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Death and custody on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Beverly’s insecurity gets old on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
On two episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r): a trip to the principal’s office (9 p.m., TV-PG); up in smoke (9:30 p.m., TV-14) ... Celebrities spin on “The Wheel” (10 p.m., NBC) ... Categories given on “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Daniel Craig and Josh Johnson drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dolly Parton, Claire Foy, DOMi & JD Beck and Mac Demarco on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Pierce Brosnan, Sharon Horgan and Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).