CBS RETURNS TO THE “family hour” with the new dance competition “Come Dance With Me” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). A dozen talented young dancers on the cusp of adolescence are paired with one of their parents, none of whom can claim any dance talent whatsoever. One of the dancing dads includes John Otto, the drummer for Limp Bizkit.
The competitors will be coached by choreographers who have worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Bruno Mars.
“Dance” says a lot about contemporary programming. On the surface, it makes a nod to obsequious wholesomeness, but you only have to watch two minutes to see that it’s all but manufactured to generate an audience of hate-watchers.
Nobody who has ever been 12 would really want to be caught dead dancing in public with their mother or father. And this being reality TV, the children and parents must repeatedly declare, or rather shout, how much this competition has made them “best friends.” In an introduction to the show, one dancing lad gives Mom a hug and says how much it will “bring us even closer.”
Am I the only one who finds this slightly disturbing? Around the time most kids reach puberty, they don’t want to be within miles of Mom and Dad. It may be an awkward age, but it’s a natural, even healthy, stage of growing up and becoming an individual.
Rather than celebrating young talent, “Come Dance With Me” is yet another example of insecure parents horning in on their kids’ independence. Nearly everything about the show is cloying, creepy and controlling.
• Contrast the 21st-century straitjacketing of children with the world of “Peanuts” cartoons, where parents simply didn’t exist, and in the few instances in which they were heard, had their words reduced to the jeering “wah-wah-wah” of a muffled trumpet. Apple TV+ introduces a new cartoon, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” a “Peanuts” special celebrating Earth Day and environmental awareness.
• Also streaming on Apple TV+, the anthology series “Roar” adapts eight slightly fantastic and comic short stories about women’s experiences. In the first episode, Issa Rae portrays a Black woman author who literally becomes invisible after her encounters with White male Hollywood executives. In the second, a woman (Nicole Kidman) ingests memories by devouring old snapshots during a bittersweet road trip with her mother (Judy Davis). Despite an impressive cast, these roughly half-hour tales tend to meander and drag.
• The Roku Channel streams a series adaptation of the 1994 drama “Swimming With Sharks,” exploring gruesome power dynamics between Hollywood producers and their underlings. In this story, the cruel executive (Diane Kruger) is female, as is her intern/prey (Kiernan Shipka, “Mad Men”).
• A co-creation of David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) and Melissa James Gibson (“The Americans”), Netflix’s new six-part series “Anatomy of a Scandal” uses a high-profile trial to explore the world of Britain’s elite.
• Tubi streams the over-the-top horror period piece “Titanic 666,” a supernatural shocker timed to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the famous shipwreck.
• Over several decades, baseball has suffered more from “respectability” than popularity. Blame high-toned schmaltz like the 1984 fantasy “The Natural” (9:30 p.m., TCM, TV-14), starring Robert Redford.
Other highlights
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the works of African American composer Florence Price.
• Rentals get remedial care on two episodes of “Vacation House Rules” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., HGTV).
• Jamie irks his colleagues on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Carol Kane, Charles Durning and Colleen Dewhurst star in the 1979 shocker “When a Stranger Calls” (8:15 p.m., TMCX), a clear inspiration for Wes Craven’s “Scream.” Also streamable on Prime Video and Tubi.
Series notes
New clues about Elizabeth’s demise on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Only money can keep your cat’s boredom at bay on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Special delivery on “Charmed” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
“Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Tall in the saddle on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Josh Brolin and The Who are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Hugh Jackman, Bridget Everett and Red Hot Chili Peppers on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r).
Taylor Schilling, Chris Redd and Todd Sucherman visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Pamela Adlon, Taika Waititi and Pinegrove appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).