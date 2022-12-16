THE DEVIL, they say, is in the details. And that’s why the devil doesn’t show up in too many Christmas movies. But maybe he should.
Let me explain.
CBS, once the home of Hallmark Hall of Fame-quality fare, has now tried to out-Hallmark Hallmark in the cheesy Christmas romance movie department. It’s a tad like an artisanal cheese monger trying to beat Velveeta at its own game.
“When Christmas Was Young” (8:30 p.m., Sunday, CBS, TV-PG) is the network’s latest effort, a Nashville-based story executive produced by Sheryl Crow. It stars singer/songwriter Tyler Hilton as a struggling talent manager trying to find a hit song for his one remaining client. When he stumbles upon a promising tune from his slush pile of old submissions, he makes a desperate effort to track down the artist (Karen David) and secure the rights. Unfortunately, she’s given up on her songwriting dreams. She’d rather toil as a single mother than write hit singles. His efforts to woo her legal permissions end up with the two beneath the mistletoe. Dim the lights, you can guess the rest.
We all know “Young” fits a very popular formula. But even generic movies can be revealing. Most everything I know about Nashville is from watching ABC’s melodrama “Nashville.” In that series, not-yet-famous songwriters lived in humble and barely furnished bungalows. Before “Nashville” helped Nashville become a tourist destination, it also made Nashville look interesting and filled with striving, talented people willing to do without for their artistic dreams.
But doing without has no place in a network Christmas movie. And that’s why they seem so cookie-cutter. When we meet our mystery songwriter, she’s entertaining in a million-dollar home with enough ornaments and tabletop decorations for several department store windows.
Generic set decoration that looks airlifted from a warehouse or some boring person’s Instagram feed generally indicates that the filmmakers didn’t put much thought into their characters.
Contrast that with the details surrounding Christmas films and characters that you actually remember, like the exploding boiler in “A Christmas Story,” Scrooge’s spartan setting in a dozen iterations of “A Christmas Carol” or Randy Quaid’s approach to casual travel in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”And it’s not just Christmas movies where details spell the difference between classic status and utter forgettability. In the just-completed HBO satire series “The White Lotus,” a remarkable effort was made to distinguish characters by their choice of clothes, hats, makeup and swimwear. The result was an explosion of chatter about each character’s wardrobe that in turn reflected viewers’ affection, disdain and interest in each guest at the posh resort.
Apparently social media had a meltdown of sorts over Portia’s (Haley Lu Richardson) outfits. Ultimately, it was Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) florid getups that may have contributed to her (spoiler alert) tragic demise. But not before going out with a bang.
I can all but guarantee nobody will be chattering about the details, decor or clothes on display in “When Christmas Was Young.” It’s as if its makers want the film to go unnoticed and be instantly forgotten.
• The ever-popular soap opera “Yellowstone” (8 p.m. Sunday, Paramount, CMT, TV-MA) churns out its second spinoff series about the Dutton family’s heritage. While “1883” was set when the family’s land was barely wrested from Native American tribes, “1923” (9 p.m., TV-MA) has the clan recovering from the trauma of World War I and adjusting to a rapidly modernizing world when cars, the telephone and radio seemed to erase distances even in the vast open spaces of the high plains.
While this ain’t “Downton Abbey,” it will feature some major British talent, including Helen Mirren (“Prime Suspect”) and James Bond himself, Timothy Dalton. Harrison Ford also stars. This cast is a vast improvement on “1883,” a series saddled with too many pretty country music stars not known for their acting abilities.
Not made available for review.
• An icy silence comes between two old friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) in the 2022 black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” (8 p.m. Saturday, HBO), written and directed by Irish playwright Martin McDonagh. This film reunites the actors, who starred in the 2008 comedy “In Bruges,” also written by McDonagh.
For what it’s worth, this film seems to be a favorite to receive accolades in movieland’s awards season, soon to be breathing down our necks.
Saturday’s highlights
• BYU and SMU clash in college football (7:30 p.m., ABC).
• A visiting actress commandeers a small town’s holiday tradition in the 2022 holiday romance “’Twas the Night Before Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A self-help author’s publisher challenges her to put her words into action in the 2022 romance “The Holiday Dating Guide” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Falsehoods loom large in “Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies” (9 p.m., Oxygen).
• Austin Butler hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Lizzo.
Sunday’s highlights
• Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star in the 1965 adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway musical “The Sound of Music” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Among the most popular movies ever made, it has been a fixture in ABC’s holiday schedule for decades.
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): Pediatric cancer patients in Ukrainian hospitals under Russian attack; how Wall Streeters “invest” in lawsuits in hopes of lucrative payouts; investigating “miracles” at the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.
• The past catches up to Camille and Valmont on “Dangerous Liaisons” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• A matchmaker sets up rival deli owners in the 2022 romance “Hanukkah on Rye” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• The Washington Commanders and New York Giants meet in NFL action (8:15 p.m., NBC).
• Success accelerates George’s battles with the bottle on “George & Tammy” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
An Irish hobo (Victor Moore) and an evicted vet (Don Defore) take over a tycoon’s (Charles Ruggles) mansion in the 1947 holiday comedy “It Happened on 5th Avenue” (5:45 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-G; streaming on HBO Max). The cast features future TV stars Gale Storm (“My Little Margie”), Alan Hale Jr. (“Gilligan’s Island”), John Hamilton (Perry White in “Adventures of Superman”) as well as Johnny Arthur, who played Darla’s overmatched dad Mr. Hood in the “Our Gang” shorts.
Saturday series
A building collapse leaves a mystery behind on “Fire Country” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., r, CBS) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
Marge can’t get off her exercise bike on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Obsessed with a chain restaurant on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
A cabin filled with fear on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Not-so-legal briefs on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A child vanishes on “East New York” (10:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).