By the time she graduated high school, Jessica Jesus of Ossipee already had two professional certifications in the health care field. Make that before she graduated high school: Jesus completed her Medical Assistant program from Great Bay Community College before she walked across the stage to get her high school diploma.
“I knew it was fast-paced, and that way I would get it done quicker,” the Kingswood Regional High School graduate said in a phone interview.
The Medical Assistant program, along with Licensed Nursing Assistant and Massage Therapy, is one of the fast-track Allied Health programs offered by the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH). In a matter of weeks, motivated students can master the skills they need to find careers in the growing — and hungry — health care field.
Jesus dates her interest in health care to when she began working as a waitress in a retirement home. She fell in love with her new senior friends, and knew she wanted a career in the health field. She switched to nurses’ aide work, and cared for her charges every night from 3 to 11 p.m. while also attending high school. Her hard work paid off — she received her first professional certification, as a licensed nursing assistant or LNA, her junior year of high school.
Jesus found out about the MA program when GBCC did a career fair at Kingswood. She was set to complete high school in January, so she enrolled in the MA course and finished before her formal graduation.
A lot like boot camp
Bruce Vance is the program manager for the Allied Health programs offered by the Business and Training Center at GBCC. The biggest difference between these programs and CCSNH’s certificate or associate degree programs? The time they take, according to Vance. “Medical Assistant, or MA, is 12 weeks,” he explained.
But it’s not an easy ride, Vance added. “It’s a boot-camp-style program. It’s like a full-time job — you’re in class 40 hours a week, or at your externship. There is also homework.”
Despite, or perhaps because of, the rigor, the program is attracting students from recent high school grads like Jesus to empty-nesters and career changers, according to Vance. “We have people who struggled to complete their GED, and we have people who finished UNH with a 4.0,” he said. Students who want to become physician assistants use the course as a stepping-stone to gain their clinical experience, he said.
Though Vance doesn’t do his students’ homework, he’s happy to “do the math” on one aspect of the MA program: the amount of time it takes to train as a medical assistant versus the tuition versus the potential earnings. “For 12 weeks, and reasonable tuition, most people start at $20 per hour,” Vance said.
Into the workforce ASAP
Lynn Szymanski oversees all the career-focused programs at Great Bay Community College. While all of CCSNH’s associate degrees and certificates are aimed at getting skilled people into the workplace, the Workforce Training Program has an even sharper focus. The three programs are designed to get their students back into the workforce as soon as possible, Szymanski said. A certificate program requires a 9-month commitment; an associate degree, two years.
For the Medical Assistant program, many are already in the field. “They come in as new hires, and their employer pays for their training,” Szymanski explained.
That training is offered in four sesions per year, according to Szymanski. A new “cohort” began training July 24.
There are two components to the classroom training, she said: A didactic or lecture piece and a hands-on clinical piece. “They are in the classroom or the lab for eight weeks,” she said. The series ends with a four-week externship in a medical office, often the one that sent them to the program.
If there’s no previous connection to a medical office, the program will place externs with a facility, Szymanski said, adding that because her clients are often working adults or have families at home, “we make sure it’s a good commuting distance.”
GBCC also orients the student toward the kind of medicine that interests them, whether it’s dermatology, orthopedics or some other branch, she noted.
The program often makes use of Federal WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) funding, available to help unemployed people get retrained, she said.
Need and importance
According to Szymanski, the programs have been going on at least as far back as 2017. But their importance has increased along with the need for medical personnel.
As the population ages, the jobs are there, according to Vance. “When I’m talking with a potential student, I often go to Indeed.com (a web-based job finding site). We look for entry level, full-time openings for medical assistants — and Indeed brings up 60 to 70 openings,” he said. The number is higher than it looks, he added. “Some facilities have one posting for multiple opportunities.”
Vance’s aim is not to discourage any student, he said. He explains how concentrated and how demanding the program is, with eight-hour days that are harder than getting a bachelor’s degree. But these students are motivated, and the completion rate, he said, is “in the mid-90 percent.”
The lead instructor for the program, Dr. Robert Hanlon, has been with CCSNH since 2015, Vance said. Dr. Tarry Attallah manages the clinical instruction and has been with the program since January.
The total cost for the program is $5,650, and most employers are glad to pay it, according to Szymanski. They see it as a way to increase employee retention and obtain qualified people. The program also prepares students to take the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Exam, she added.
The classes are small, Szymanski noted. Medical Assistant caps out at 12; Massage Therapy, 15; and Licensed Nursing Assistant, run in conjunction with Manchester Community College, has about 10 per session.
Glowing testimonial
Among other things, Jesus appreciated the small classes and the family feeling. “I really liked how close everyone was — the students, the instructors,” she said. “It made it so much better.”
She was particularly impressed by the instructors and remembered one instructor “staying behind for 20 minutes to help me understand something.”
And are the jobs there? Vance said yes. “When I talk to a potential student, I say, we can’t guarantee you a job in 30 days — but in most cases, you’ll get one.”
He added, “Not a week goes by that I don’t receive a call from a medical provider asking me, “Do you know a former student who’s looking for a job?”
That won’t be Jesus. She began work this summer at Appledore Primary Care in Rochester, hired as a medical assistant. But she’s not done yet. “I want to go back to school and get a nursing degree — I definitely see that in my future,” she said.
In the meantime, she’ll recommend Great Bay’s MA program to anyone interested in the health care field. “I say, absolutely do it. It will test you for sure, but it’s something you won’t regret.”