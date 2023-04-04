There have been plenty of questions swirling around Jaylen Brown’s long-term future with the Celtics amid his interview with the New York Times and Ringer last month. The impact of those remarks won’t be known fully until this summer when Brown could have the opportunity to sign a long-term deal with Boston that includes a substantial raise on his current deal.
In a new interview released Tuesday with Stadium’s Shams Charania, Brown reflected on a number of topics from his own season to his All-NBA candidacy but his comments on All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum stood out in particular amid the duo’s rise his year.
Brown and Tatum have played together for six seasons dating back to the 2017 NBA Draft but they have risen to new heights in unison this year during the regular season. Both players have combined to score 30+ points in the same game on 12 occasions this year, a mark that has not been achieved in 20 years.
“I think we both love this game tremendously and want to continue to improve,” Brown said. “We compete, we push each other, learn from each other, and I think a lot of our relationship has been built off of that dynamic of respect. And that’s the beautiful part of it.
“I get to see him come into work every single day and see him prepare for winning. I’ve seen him get better every single year. I’ve seen him grow as a man. He’s seen me grow as a man. I get why, I guess in a sense, people always try to break up duos or people like that, because so far, we’ve been incredibly successful, and hopefully, we can be even more; (the) only thing that would put the ribbon on top is getting a championship.”
Brown and Tatum were also elected to the All-Star game together for the second time in their career and Brown watched as Tatum earned MVP honors for the event in Salt Lake City.
Sharing in each other’s success is something that Brown prides himself on doing and it sounds like it’s a partnership Brown wants to see continue for a long while.
“There is a phrase that I say, ‘Want for your brother what you want for yourself,’ Brown said. “That’s the only way I understand how to operate, want for people around me what I want for myself ... by Jayson being the ultimate version of him doesn’t stop me from being the ultimate version of myself.
“At this point, we’re a part of each other. At this point, we’re part of each other’s destiny.”
Brown is averaging a career-high 26.7 points per game this year while shooting 49.3% from the field. He is expected to be in strong contention for his first election to an All-NBA team next month.
The Celtics plays at Philadelphia on Tuesday night. They host Toronto on Wednesay and Friday nights before finishing their regular-season schedule on Sunday afternoon at home against Atlanta.
