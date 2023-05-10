SPORTS-GUREGIAN-CELTICS-JUST-DONT-LOOK-1-YB

Forward Jayson Tatum and the Celtics had no answers for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in Game 5 in Boston. Philadelphia leads the series 3-2 after a convincing win and can end Boston’s season tonight in Philly.

SO-CALLED championship-driven teams always know when to rise to the occasion. They know when it’s time to make their move in a game, but especially in a series.

Based on the evidence at hand, the Celtics are a far cry from being championship caliber right now.