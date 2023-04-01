BOSTON — Less than 24 hours after one of their best wins of the season, the Celtics could have made excuses.
Travel issues forced the Celtics to stay an extra night in Milwaukee after their blowout win over the Bucks, and they didn’t land in Boston until about six hours before tip-off for their Friday night game against the Jazz.
The visitors’ top players — including All-Star Lauri Markkanen — were out. The Celtics’ top two frontcourt players, Al Horford and Robert Williams, were also missing from the lineup.
The Celtics have suffered many puzzling losses to inferior, shorthanded opponents throughout the season and about a week until the playoffs, Friday’s matchup — the second night of a back-to-back — had the ingredients for another one. But coach Joe Mazzulla wanted his team to learn from their mistakes of old and emphasized responding to wins as much as they did losses, like they did on Thursday after Tuesday’s bad loss to the Wizards.
Mazzulla said Thursday’s big win over the Bucks wouldn’t matter without the same effort a night later against a team that beat them earlier this month.
They heard the message. It certainly wasn’t pretty, and the Celtics were far from their sharpest, but they ultimately finished the mission. Behind 39 points from Jayson Tatum — who continued his strong shooting surge — and 19 points off the bench from Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics held off the feisty Jazz with a 122-114 victory at TD Garden.
The Celtics have won four of their last five games and are starting to click at the right time as the playoffs loom with four games left in the regular season. They moved to within 1.5 games of the Bucks as they continue to have faint hopes of capturing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
After a strong finish to the first half, the Celtics opened an 11-point lead early in the third quarter before they suffered from some empty offensive possessions and defensive slippage. Johnny Juzang drilled a turnaround 3-pointer and Ochai Agbaji converted a transition dunk to cap a 7-0 Jazz run and close Boston’s lead to four.
That forced Mazzulla to call a timeout — something he’s growing to do more often — and the message was seemingly received.
Brodgdon hit back-to-back triples out of the timeout, Grant Williams made another for a 9-0 run, and Brogdon made it four for a 12-2 run.
The Celtics’ interior defense continued to let the Jazz get easy buckets — Utah finished with 68 points inside the paint — but Boston ended the quarter on a 21-10 run to regain a commanding double-digit lead.
SALINAS, Calif. — When brown water overflowed the banks of the Salinas River in January, flooding thousands of acres and throwing an untold number of farmworkers out of jobs, the leading newspaper in this agricultural mecca did not cover the story.
Just weeks ago, many of the trees on Lawton Pearson’s farm 30 miles southwest of Macon were loaded with quarter-sized fruit and pink flowers, early signs that a plentiful crop of Georgia’s famed peaches was on the way.
The Army on Friday released the identities of nine U.S. soldiers killed in the crash of two Black Hawk helicopters in southwestern Kentucky, the military's deadliest training accident in nearly three years.
Spring break is here, and summer vacations are just around the bend. But while increasingly stressed-out U.S. workers say having paid time off is critical, many still don't even take all that they're allowed.
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican on Thursday formally repudiated the colonial-era "doctrine of discovery," used centuries ago to justify European conquests of Africa and the Americas, saying "it is not part of Catholic Church teaching."