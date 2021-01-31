The Boston Celtics announced Sunday that starting guard Marcus Smart will miss two to three weeks with a calf injury.
Smart sustained a Grade 1 tear of his right medial gastrocnemius muscle during Saturday’s 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter, with Smart clutching his leg and falling to the floor after battling for a rebound. An MRI on Sunday revealed the extent of the injury.
Smart, 26, is averaging career bests in points (13.1) and assists (6.1) through 17 games this season for the Celtics (10-8).
Boston begins a five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
In Boston’s loss Saturday night, Anthony Davis had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a quad injury, LeBron James scored 21 and the Lakers survived a late rally to edge the Celtics.
Kemba Walker missed what would have been a game-winning shot for the Celtics with 2.7 seconds left, and Daniel Theis whiffed on the follow up as the Lakers avoided blowing a seven-point lead with 1:40 remaining.
Montrezl Harrell added 16 points for Los Angeles, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davis had missed the team’s matchup in Detroit two nights prior.
Jayson Tatum had 30 points and Jaylen Brown scored 28 for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in its last seven games.