The Celtics are heading out on a six-game road trip that is taking them through four time zones. It was scheduled to start on Saturday night at Atlanta.
After a feel-good win over the Blazers, it’s a chance for the Celtics to build on some success and create momentum at a crucial juncture of their season.
But Joe Mazzulla doesn’t care about where they’re playing for the next 11 days.
“The road trip doesn’t matter,” the Celtics coach said after Thursday’s practice. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing at home or on the road. We have to play the games, we have to have the habits, we have to execute. So I don’t really (care) about the road trip.
“What I care about is the carryover and the awareness to the execution, how we manage the game and what that looks like when we do it well, and what it looks like when we don’t do it well.”
Malcolm Brogdon said earlier last week the goal of the road trip is to go undefeated. On paper, that’s attainable. Four of the six games are against opponents with records at .500 or worse, but they finish the trip against the surging Kings, who are second in the Western Conference.
With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Celtics are focused on playing with a sense of urgency to get in a groove before the playoffs. A long trip like this with several winnable games could help.
“Just for the simple fact of it’s not that many regular-season games left and this thing is getting ready to start off and get off to the races,” Marcus Smart said. “So, for us, being able to know that we don’t have any games left in the regular season, that we need to come together, and we need to start acting like this is it for us and every game matters and get into that rhythm. And I think that’s just gonna help us continue to be closer.”
The Celts are keeping the focus on themselves instead of worrying about chasing the top seed.
“I think the situation that we’re in right now, we can’t really control what seed we get from the standpoint of we can’t get to the No. 1 seed by things that are out of our control,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s more about the same habits that were at the beginning of the year. We gotta focus on what we do well and then can we do it for long stretches at a time. I think there’s such a small separation in the NBA of a great team to a really good team and those come down to overtime games, possessions, end of quarters, all those little things.
“The more that we just build an awareness to those, manage those, and work through this, I think that’s gonna help us a lot.”
