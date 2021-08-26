ARE THE WANING days of August a good time for “Vacation Friends”? The 2021 comedy film begins streaming today on Hulu. A tale of social mortification, it stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Marcus and Emily, horrified to discover that Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Meredith Hagner), casual acquaintances from a recent vacation trip, have invited themselves to their sedate wedding and have every intention of continuing their revels. Viewers of a certain age and taste may recall Clay Tarver, the director of “Vacation Friends,” from his days as a guitarist in the cult ’90s rock band Chavez.
• Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena isn’t the only big guy showcased today. Jason Momoa returns in the second season of “See,” streaming on Apple TV+. Alfre Woodard co-stars in this dystopian epic, set in the near-distant future, where a virus has killed all but a few million Earthlings and left them blind.
As in many such fantasies, civilization reverts to a near-medieval level of weaponry cobbled together, steam-punk style, from the ruins of modernity. Why? Crossbows just look cooler.
How these gadgets are confabulated by the sightless is anybody’s guess. The action is relentless and the dialogue full of portents, shouted for effect. Clearly aimed at the “Game of Thrones” fanbase, and filled with as much hacking and whacking as “Vikings.” Help yourself.
• Never a huge fan of the Hulu series “Pen15,” I understood that it derived its comedic power from the odd sight of 30-ish actresses playing adolescents (Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine) in roughly the year 2000, presumably the era of their middle-school traumas. The show’s discomfort level was enhanced by their interaction with actual teen and ’tween-age actors.
When I first encountered “Pen15,” I thought it might have been inspired by the popular urban gatherings some years back, where grownups would gather in clubs and bars to read mortifying passages from their teenage diaries.
So I don’t quite understand the reasoning behind Hulu’s new “Pen15 Animated Special,” streaming tonight, a cartoon where Konkle and Erskine are merely drawn, just like every other character.
• COVID has certainly complicated school schedules and plans. But that hasn’t stopped “Back to School” specials. HBO Max recently launched a “Looney Tunes Back to School Special,” featuring cameos from classic characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. Today, Amazon Prime Video streams “Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta,” inspired by a popular series of children’s books.
This “Operetta” is only the latest offering to feature characters breaking into song. Apple TV+ streams “Schmigadoon!,” an affectionate sendup of mid-20th-century musicals starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who stumble into a musical fantasy.
If “Schmigadoon!” trades in the familiar, “Annette,” streaming on Amazon Prime, offers a strange and challenging 21st-century spin on opera. Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star as a couple who sing their way through a dissolving marriage and challenging parenthood. Their baby, the source of so much angst, is portrayed by a puppet!
• Speaking of musicals, “Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration” (7:30 p.m., Disney Channel) honors some of the studio’s most famous characters with new performances of their most iconic songs.
Other highlights
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) presents “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021.”
• A family fights to protect its quaint resort in the 2019 holiday romance “Check Inn to Christmas” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara (“The Quiet Man”) star in the 1963 Western “McLintock!” (9 p.m., Outdoor).
• Frank comes down hard on Jamie on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in the widely praised 2015 thriller “Mad Max: Fury Road” (1 a.m., early Saturday, Paramount, TV-14), written and directed by George Miller.
Series notes
NFL star Emmitt Smith repays his father on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV- PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A granular view of a new salt substitute on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Joanna is forced to improvise on “Burden of Truth” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14).
George Lopez appears on “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r) ... Blake drops a dramatic bomb on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” 10 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Sanjay Gupta and Rita Moreno are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Ben Platt, Dana Bash and Jeff Bowders visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Chelsea Handler and the Wallflowers appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).