NBC UNIVERSAL keeps trying to put a wrestler in the Oval Office. If you recall, the whole premise of the dismally unfunny sitcom “Young Rock” was a retrospective by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the eve of his presidential bid in the 2032 election. Recently, in real time, the real “Rock” announced that he would not be running for president in 2024.
Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, will premiere the 2022 political thriller “The Independent,” starting today. Wrestler John Cena stars as Nate Sterling, an independent candidate given a real chance to win the presidential election. He’s up against a candidate (Ann Dowd) vying to become America’s first woman president.
Behind the scenes, a journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) smells a conspiracy afoot and teams up with a veteran reporter (Brian Cox, “Succession”) to get to the bottom of it before the election is tainted.
Given its cast, one would suspect that “The Independent” might be given a theatrical release. But it has been funneled directly to Peacock. Screeners were not made available for review.
“Young Rock” returns for a third season on Friday night.
• The woods are sacred spaces. Soaring cathedrals to some, forests can also seem like a symphony hall, a place filled with birdsong. While most of the feathered players in nature’s orchestra are vocalists, one species has specialized in percussive sounds. That very different drummer is the woodpecker, the subject of tonight’s “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) installment, “Woodpeckers: The Hole Story,” narrated by Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”).
We learn early on that woodpeckers took their own path on the evolutionary road some 20 million years ago, developing in ways that departed from their aviary cousins. Their bodies and skulls have adapted to withstand the rapid pounding that would turn other creatures’ brains into mush. And they’ve developed a separate eyelid that rapidly opens and protectively closes with each pulverizing peck at a stand of dead or dying wood. They’ve even adapted their flying style to the woods — they regularly tuck their wings in to swoop between trees.
For all the racket they create, woodpeckers have highly sensitive auditory powers. They hear the ants and other insects inside their arboreal targets.
They are ruthlessly efficient at drilling into soft and rotting wood. This staccato attack not only serves up their next meal, it serves as a mating call for female woodpeckers and a way of warning other males that a rival has arrived.
Woodpeckers are essential to the process of speeding along the decay of trees and making way for new growth. Along the way, the holes they bore offer shelter and nesting places for young woodpeckers and any number of other small birds, and even squirrels.
Other highlights
• A single New York woman (Meg Ryan) embarks on an affair with a dashing man from an earlier time (Hugh Jackman) in the 2001 romance “Kate & Leopold” (7 p.m., Sho2), part of a Ryan double feature including the 1993 weepie “Sleepless in Seattle” (9 p.m.).
• Marcel gains quite the reputation on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 4 of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox).
• Neapolitan pizza looms large on “The Real Love Boat” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A bomb claims a jewelry store on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Dordogne, France, becomes the setting for “The Amazing Race” (10 p.m., CBS).
• Atwater’s approach comes under scrutiny on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• New evidence emerges on “Big Sky” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Supernatural elements complicate a maritime salvage operation in the 2002 shocker “Ghost Ship” (9 p.m., MoMax) starring Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Gabriel Byrne and Desmond Harrington.
Series notes
One castaway gets on everyone’s nerves on “Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Darlene’s promotion comes at a cost on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A line-dancing craze erupts on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
The school gains media attention on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A new branch of the family tree on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Jennifer Lawrence and Ernest Moniz are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes George Lopez, Cole Hauser, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Joey Bada$$ and Men I Trust on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kerry Condon, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
Powerball’s tantalizing jackpot has swollen to $1.2 billion, a record-breaking prize that if won, will be the second-highest lottery prize in the United States. The drawing is set for Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. and with hundreds of millions of tickets already purchased, according to lotto…
Inside the command center for the U.S. Capitol Police, a handful of officers were going through their routines early Friday morning, cycling through live feeds from the department's 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond, when an officer stoppe…
CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state, local and tribal government lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid painkillers.
Elon Musk pledged early Wednesday that Twitter will not reinstate banned accounts for weeks, meaning users including former president Donald Trump will not have the ability to rejoin the social media site before the midterm elections.
In an open Florida congressional seat that was redrawn to tilt more Republican, Anna Paulina Luna is running as a self-described "pro-life extremist" and stolen-election believer who frequently appears on far-right talk shows hosted by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, MyPillow …
ANKARA/KYIV - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the founder of the Wagner private military group, has praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a strong and confident leader who should not be underestimated.
DEAR HELOISE: When my husband and I used to make deer sausage, we’d have a lot of fat stuck to our hands, and it really wasn’t easy to get it off. I hated the feeling of that substance getting stuck to my hands.