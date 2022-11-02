NBC UNIVERSAL keeps trying to put a wrestler in the Oval Office. If you recall, the whole premise of the dismally unfunny sitcom “Young Rock” was a retrospective by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the eve of his presidential bid in the 2032 election. Recently, in real time, the real “Rock” announced that he would not be running for president in 2024.

Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, will premiere the 2022 political thriller “The Independent,” starting today. Wrestler John Cena stars as Nate Sterling, an independent candidate given a real chance to win the presidential election. He’s up against a candidate (Ann Dowd) vying to become America’s first woman president.