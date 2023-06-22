The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, was lost in a “catastrophic implosion,” according to the Coast Guard.

 OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS

As OceanGate’s Titan submersible was about to be christened five years ago, chief executive Stockton Rush said the vessel’s ability to eventually explore the wreckage of the Titanic was a breakthrough moment in ocean exploration.

“This will be one of the great moments of submersibles in that this technology is what we need to explore the ocean depth,” Rush said at the April 2018 christening event in Everett, Wash.