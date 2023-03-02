The sap may have been running off and on for weeks now thanks to the mild winter, but the maple sugaring season doesn’t officially kick off in New Hampshire until the governor performs the ceremonial tapping of a maple tree.
That happens this year on Monday, March 13, when Gov. Chris Sununu will do the honors at the Remick Family Doctor Museum and Farm in Tamworth. The event is sponsored by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association.
The ceremony is the start of a big week leading up to the annual Maple Weekend on March 18 and 19. That’s when members of the association open their sugarhouses to visitors for tours, samples and other activities.
There are more than 350 maple producers in New Hampshire, according to the association. To find one near you, visit nhmapleproducers.com.
