HEROES can complete their own quest over 15 days in October.
In a challenging year, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) is issuing a new challenge to HEROES of all ages. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 15th annual CHaD HERO is moving to a virtual platform. This means that HEROES can run, walk, hike or bike for CHaD on their schedule and on their favorite course, trails or roads anytime between Oct. 4-18.
Should the challenge be accepted, HERO participants can register for the revamped virtual event at www.CHaDHERO.org. They can choose to participate in the traditional HERO events, including the half marathon, 5K run or walk, 25 or 50-mile bike ride, five-mile hike or a one-mile fun run.
With the expanded options provided by a virtual platform, participants also have the option to complete their own unique activity, or “Virtual Quest” — hike the Appalachian trail, row across Lake Winnipesaukee, do a read-a-thon or undertake a step challenge. The possibilities are endless.
Once registered, CHaD’s HEROES can train for their chosen event and complete it anytime during the 15-day window from Oct. 4-18. The original date of the HERO, Oct. 18, will remain CHaD HERO Day, a day to celebrate participants and CHaD kids and programs. The day will include a virtual HERO celebration with live music, special guests, raffle prizes and more.
Registration for the CHaD HERO is $15 for every event and all fundraising minimums have been waived for 2020. Participants can register for their virtual mission now at www.CHaDHERO.org.
Funds raised through the virtual HERO are critical to support CHaD programs like the Child Advocacy and Protection Program, which helps evaluate, treat and support suspected victims of child abuse. While an in-person CHaD HERO is not possible this year, the needs of CHaD programs and the 95,000 pediatric patients are still very real. HEROES together, even when we’re apart.
About CHaD
As New Hampshire’s only full-service, comprehensive children’s hospital, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) is committed to providing outstanding compassionate care for children and their families. Their physician expertise provides primary, specialty and tertiary care to the children of New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond. CHaD offers inpatient (hospital care) and outpatient (same day care) services at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Outpatient and same day surgery services are available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester, as well as outpatient pediatric specialties at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover. Primary care is available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock facilities in Bedford, Concord, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester and Nashua, and Bennington, Vt.
For more information about CHaD, visit www.chadkids.org or call 650-KIDS or chad.community.relations@hitchcock.org.