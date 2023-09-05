Hooksett, NH — Charles H. Emery, Sr., 94, of Hooksett, died peacefully September 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at Merrimack Community Hospice House.
Charles was born in Beverly, MA., on August 13, 1929.
He was a member of Club Mont Royal as well as the Deer Head Club. He was an avid card player and enjoyed shooting pool. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Charles was a loyal, generous and loving man to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Alice M. Emery. She died August 5, 2007.
Family members include three daughters, Lorraine (Mark) Martin, Pauline (Ernest) Bamford and Nancy (Sue) Bilodeau; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Per his wishes, there are no calling hours. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, N.H., has the honor of handling the arrangements.
For more information or to sign the online guest registry, visit: www.connorhealy.com.
