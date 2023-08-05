Charles J. Ogletree Jr., a Harvard Law professor who championed civil rights in the classroom as well as the courtroom, notably through his resolute but unsuccessful campaigns to obtain reparations for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and the descendants of enslaved people, died Aug. 4 at his home in Odenton, Maryland. He was 70.

The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said Rachel K. Reed, a Harvard Law School spokeswoman. Mr. Olgetree announced in 2016 that he was diagnosed with the disease.